California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.12 Million Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Silgan worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Silgan alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,159,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,251 shares of company stock worth $2,882,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Silgan

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.