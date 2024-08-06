California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avnet were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,065,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at $36,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,918,000 after purchasing an additional 519,478 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Avnet by 584.1% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 320,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 274,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avnet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,175,000 after acquiring an additional 157,709 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,544,957. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

