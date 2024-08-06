California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,647 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $16,759,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 246,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,194,000 after acquiring an additional 105,272 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDA. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $104.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average is $92.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

