California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,268 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FYBR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 583,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 225,293 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at $1,817,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $50,269,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $16,255,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 26,121.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 87,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 87,247 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.