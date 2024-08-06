California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 1.5 %

WTM opened at $1,775.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,757.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,744.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,401.01 and a 52 week high of $1,899.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

