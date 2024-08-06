California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,108 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of DXC Technology worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

DXC opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

