California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Stericycle worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after buying an additional 63,112 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -266.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $59.45.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

