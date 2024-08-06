California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of New Jersey Resources worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of NJR opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,996. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

