California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,748 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 461.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

