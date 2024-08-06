California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Merit Medical Systems worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,424,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17,716.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $90.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

