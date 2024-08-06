California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 928,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,811,000 after buying an additional 41,678 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brink’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 99,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.46. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $113.63.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

