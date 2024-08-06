California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,186 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $278.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $307.67.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valmont Industries

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.