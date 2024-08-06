California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,596 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Herc were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in Herc by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after buying an additional 169,886 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Herc by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,288,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,428 shares of company stock worth $5,128,443 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of Herc stock opened at $134.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

