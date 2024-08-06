California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,001 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $44,529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after acquiring an additional 176,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 170,956 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after acquiring an additional 135,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,743 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $147.34 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.99 and a 1 year high of $157.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

