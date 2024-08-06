California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,069 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,020 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,505,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,860,000 after purchasing an additional 519,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,303,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,208,000 after purchasing an additional 703,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,677,000 after purchasing an additional 177,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,911,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

