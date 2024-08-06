California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,016 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,016 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

