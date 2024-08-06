California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,550 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of AutoNation worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in AutoNation by 54.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

AN opened at $166.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.26. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $197.18.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,108,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,265 shares of company stock worth $32,066,359 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

