California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,872 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,476,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,088,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 544,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,122 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 269,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.9 %

MSM opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSM

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.