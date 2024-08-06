California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 49,616 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,616 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 173.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $198,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LBTYK

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.