California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,556 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Portland General Electric worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Portland General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 4,233.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,620 shares during the period.

Shares of POR stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

