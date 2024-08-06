California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,213 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of United Bankshares worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in United Bankshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Stephens upped their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

