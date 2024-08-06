California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of GATX worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of GATX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in GATX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.47. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

