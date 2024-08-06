California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Glaukos worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,509.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,509.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,679. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $113.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $126.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

