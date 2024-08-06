Cambium Networks (CMBM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Cambium Networks has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.640–0.410 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.240–0.190 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 56.10% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMBM opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

