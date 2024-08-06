Cambium Networks (CMBM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Cambium Networks has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.640–0.410 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.240–0.190 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 56.10% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cambium Networks Trading Down 2.5 %
CMBM opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cambium Networks
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.