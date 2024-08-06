Canaccord Genuity Group (CF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Canaccord Genuity Group to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of C$409.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.00 million.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

TSE:CF traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.70. 50,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,040. The firm has a market capitalization of C$889.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$6.50 and a twelve month high of C$9.63.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Cormark upped their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CF

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.