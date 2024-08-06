Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.19) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s previous close.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

LON:WG opened at GBX 128 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £879.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -853.33, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 198.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.95. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 117.67 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 211.80 ($2.71).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ken Gilmartin bought 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £6,674.80 ($8,530.10). 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Featured Stories

