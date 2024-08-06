Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.31

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$67.31 and traded as high as C$69.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$69.03, with a volume of 3,180,386 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.64.

The company has a market capitalization of C$63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.11 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

