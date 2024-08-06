Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $27.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSIQ. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Glj Research lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $34.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a market cap of $930.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 34.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Solar by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,898,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

