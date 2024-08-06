Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 237.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 123,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.