Capital One Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGY. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $11,675,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

