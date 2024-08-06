Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$12.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.73.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of CS opened at C$8.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$336,484.32. In related news, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$336,484.32. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,659 shares of company stock worth $2,514,835. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.