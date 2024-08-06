CarGurus (CARG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect CarGurus to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. CarGurus has set its Q2 guidance at $0.29-0.34 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CarGurus Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,936.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,494 shares of company stock worth $2,119,722. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

