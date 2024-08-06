Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,792,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,758,988. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

