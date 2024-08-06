Carriage Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:CSV)

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carriage Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Carriage Services Price Performance

CSV opened at $29.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $442.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Carriage Services by 741.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 77,439 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Carriage Services by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 208,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 319,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

In other news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $270,863.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,308.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shane Pudenz sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $39,393.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,308.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,318 shares of company stock valued at $406,452 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Articles

