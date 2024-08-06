Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 4% on Insider Selling

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $118.82 and last traded at $131.65. Approximately 2,666,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,522,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.20.

Specifically, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $10,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,390,814 shares in the company, valued at $191,014,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,905,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $10,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,390,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,014,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,505,166 shares of company stock valued at $304,071,485. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Carvana Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in Carvana by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

