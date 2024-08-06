Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.98% from the company’s previous close.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 19.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. 820,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $299,526.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $55,411.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $299,526.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,150 shares of company stock worth $416,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after buying an additional 103,503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 130.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 119,443 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

