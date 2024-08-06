Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Releases Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47, Yahoo Finance reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Castle Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 19.3 %

Shares of CSTL traded up $4.21 on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,863. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.44 million, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $299,526.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 2,793 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $61,613.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $299,526.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,150 shares of company stock worth $416,551. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

