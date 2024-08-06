CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $23.75 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $122.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

