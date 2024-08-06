CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,055 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,812,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,572,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,572,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 20,887 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $213,882.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,802,280 shares of company stock valued at $772,070,710. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCCS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 722,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,456. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

