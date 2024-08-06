CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.35%. CECO Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CECO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

CECO Environmental Trading Down 4.8 %

CECO Environmental stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $919.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 14.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 15.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 71,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 651,526.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 293,187 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

