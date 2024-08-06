Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.000- EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 88,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,578. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Central Garden & Pet

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.