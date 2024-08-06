Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $19.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Certara by 5,306.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERT opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. Analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

