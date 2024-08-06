Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 7,462 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 135.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.79. 144,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,005. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

