CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives $132.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

Several brokerages have commented on GIB. TD Securities raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,203,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CGI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,269,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,353,000 after purchasing an additional 79,303 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CGI during the second quarter worth $340,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 107.9% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 138,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

