Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.08.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 338,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 77,575 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $2,532,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

