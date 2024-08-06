Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Chegg updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Down 23.5 %

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,138,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. Chegg has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chegg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.