Chemours (NYSE:CC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.62. 1,216,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,023. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. Chemours has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chemours by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,628 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 156.7% during the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,634 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Chemours by 91.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $39,171,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $7,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

