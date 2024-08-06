Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.95. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $83.79 and a 1 year high of $120.84.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Utilities

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.