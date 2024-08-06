Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CVR opened at $14.70 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.