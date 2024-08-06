Choice Hotels International (CHH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2024 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $6.30-$6.60 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,998 in the last ninety days. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

